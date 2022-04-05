CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary, is urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact the company as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance. Winter utility disconnection rules were lifted and shut-offs for nonpayment resumed March 31.
“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of Customer Experience at FirstEnergy.
Assistance to qualifying Potomac Edison customers is available through the following programs:
• The Community Energy Fund: A needs-based program aiding qualifying residential customers who need emergency help paying their electric bill, while funds are available. The company matches donations from customers 50 cents on each dollar, up to the program limits. The distribution of funds is administered by local administering agencies in Potomac Edison’s service territory, including Allegany County Department of Social Services, 301-784-7000, and Garrett County Community Action Committee, Inc., 301-334-9431.
• The Maryland Energy Assistance Program: A federally funded program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. MEAP provides financial assistance with home heating bills. Payments are made to the utility on the customer’s behalf.
• The Electric Universal Service Program: A state-funded program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs that helps income-eligible electric customers pay their monthly electric bills and/or past-due bills.
• The Utility Service Protection Program: A federally sponsored program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. The program is designed to protect income-eligible families from utility turn-offs during the heating season.
To apply for any of the programs, visit mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us, call the Maryland Department of Human Services at 1-800-332-6347, or visit a local administering agency. A copy of your recent Potomac Edison electric bill will be needed when applying.
Potomac Edison residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Average Payment Plan. With APP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.
In addition to payment options, Potomac Edison offers a Medical Certification program. Disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills can be delayed up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer’s household. An appropriate health care professional must complete and sign a form for the eligible customer.
Potomac Edison also offers the Third Party Notification program, where a relative, friend, clergy or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.
For more information about any of the programs, including how to qualify, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist and click on Search Assistance Programs. Potomac Edison’s Customer Service team is also available to answer questions at 800-686-0011, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
