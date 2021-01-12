KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff announces 194 students who earned a place on the president’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 GPA while maintaining a full-time status.

• Cumberland: Makenna Cassell, Kyle Cessna, Kylie Eckard, Tyler Growden, Kennedy Koelker, Brooke Liller, Shannon Millertime.

• Ellerslie: Madison Paris.

• Flintstone: Olivia Hess.

• Oldtown: Samantha McGlade, Hailey Ternent.

• Rawlings: Seth Johnson.

• Westernport: Madison Llewellyn, Sharon Shumaker.

Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa announces 250 students who earned a place on the dean’s list. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 GPA and may have no D, F or I grades.

• Cumberland: Briannah Alger, Louis Harris, Keifer Stafford, Alayzia Ward, Taylor Winkler.

• Ellerslie: Teresa Lambert.

• Frostburg: Dylan Printy.

• LaVale: Holly Buckel.

• Westernport: Bradley Green, Lacey Hoopengarner, John Kephart, Kyle Sevens.

