KEYSER, W.Va. — As COVID-19 numbers seem to be lowering in the area, Potomac Valley Hospital remains vigilant in creating a safe atmosphere for all who enter its doors.
Over the course of the last year, we have all had to change and adapt in many different ways. The hospital has led this change in the community, putting new policies and procedures in place to ensure patients and staff remain as safe as possible.
All visitors and patients entering the hospital will notice a difference, almost immediately upon entry. During peak hours, a greeter meets each person at the front entrance, reminding them of the mask mandate, while also performing a short screening before they are allowed admission into the building.
Recently, visitation hours have resumed within the hospital, allowing for a single visitor while continuing to following special guidelines. Patients in outpatient settings are still encouraged to attend appointments alone, to help ensure there is enough waiting room space to allow for social distancing.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing techniques are in place within the hospital. Portable air scrubbers have been strategically placed throughout the hospital. These portable filtration systems are constantly cleaning and improving the overall quality of the indoor air. PVH has also added a state of the art ultraviolet light system, called the MoonBeam Disinfection System to its environmental services resources. This system uses UVC light to provide quick disinfection of a large area of high-touch surfaces. These additional cleaning measures have proven to be very useful and effective over the last year of the pandemic and will continue to be used daily.
Procedures have changed for staff at Potomac Valley Hospital as well. All staff members are required to self-screen before entering the building to report to work. This self-screening is similar to that of the screening required of patients entering the building. Masks are mandatory for all staff, regardless of their job or working location within the hospital. Those staff who have more patient contact are required to increase their level of personal protective equipment, ranging from goggles, to face shields, to Drager hoods. These Drager hoods are used to provide maximum respiratory and facial protection.
While we are still learning how to cope in different areas of our lives, with the COVID-19 virus, Potomac Valley Hospital remains dedicated to serving its community as safely and as effectively as possible.
