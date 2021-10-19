WESTERNPORT — Westernport Heritage Society announces the reopening of the Western Maryland Railroad Station Museum at 117 Maryland Ave. on Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. A total renovation of the interior has taken place during the past two years with three galleries in the new design featuring coal mining and railroading.
During the Industrial Revolution, historic railroads that passed through the Tri-Towns communities included B&O Railroad, West Virginia Central & Pittsburgh Railroad, Cumberland & Pennsylvania Railroad, Cumberland-Westernport Electric Railway (passenger) and Western Maryland Railroad. In the latter half of the 20th century, the Chesapeake & Ohio and CSX traveled through the area. Displays provide information, artifacts, photographs and historic documents.
Coal mining displays feature old photos and mining tools, company store information and company script.
To schedule an appointment for a private visit, call Terry LaRue, 304-355-2613; Kitty Mitchell, 301-359-0638; or Patrick McCarty, 443-651-0680.
