CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is reminding Marylanders that the federal deadline for REAL ID has been extended one year until Oct. 1, 2021.
The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Once in effect, people will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities.
“This extension will allow more time for residents to become compliant when they come in to renew their driver’s license or identification card while also ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees remains a top priority,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.
In Maryland, 70% of licensed drivers and identification card holders are REAL ID compliant, well above the national rate of 38%.
Marylanders can check their REAL ID status by entering a driver’s license or identification card number into the REAL ID Lookup Tool at realid.mva.maryland.gov. If required to bring in documents, customers should visit mva.maryland.gov/odg, collect the required documents and schedule an appointment. Documents needed are those verifying proof of age and identity, such as an original U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport; proof of Social Security and two documents with your Maryland residential address, such as a vehicle registration card, utility bill or property tax bill or receipt.
