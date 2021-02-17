CUMBERLAND — Forecasters say a winter storm that will impact the region Thursday will make travel difficult and produce heavy snow, with flakes at times falling at a rate of an inch an hour.
"Travel could be very difficult," read a bulletin Wednesday by the National Weather Service, which also warned of low visibility. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the entire region, which expires Friday at 7 a.m. Six to 10 inches of snow and an ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch is expected.
"This storm and its predecessor a couple of days earlier, accompanied by once-in-a-generation outbreak of frigid air, has left behind an absolute mess in the South Central states and is on the move," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Snow was expected to begin overnight Wednesday, and the heaviest amounts were expected to fall through midday Thursday. The snow was expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain at times late Thursday and Thursday night.
Friday's forecast includes a chance of snow before noon and a high near 34 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 27 and 33, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.