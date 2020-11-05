CUMBERLAND — As part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $250 million economic recovery package for Marylanders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, new financial assistance programs are available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues and Main Street businesses across the state.
“This economic recovery initiative will be critical to the struggling restaurants, small businesses and Main Streets across the state that are attempting to weather this crisis,” said Hogan. “I have directed our team to ensure that this much-needed funding gets out the door as quickly as possible. We are urging counties and local jurisdictions to match these new state investments by utilizing their remaining CARES Act funding so that we can direct even more resources to where they’re needed most.”
For restaurants across Maryland, the new grant program is expected to distribute $319,894 to Garrett County and $649,548 to Allegany County based on the number of restaurant establishments located in each jurisdiction. Restaurants must apply through their local jurisdictions, which are launching their own relief programs.
The Maryland State Arts Council has received $3 million to reinvest in its Emergency Grant Program, aimed at helping artists who have experienced losses because of programming, operations and events that have been modified or canceled. New applications are being accepted until Nov. 13 for impacted county arts agencies, arts and entertainment district management entities, arts organizations and independent artists through the MSAC website.
Destination marketing organizations will receive $2 million through the governor’s initiative to to support hometown tourism efforts that promote local restaurants, attractions and shops.
The remaining 5,0000 applications submitted for the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund will be provided $50 million to will help clear the backlog. An additional $5 million will go toward the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority for COVID-19 relief loans for businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs.
Both the Maryland Department of Labor and Department of Housing and Community Development will receive $20 million to reinvest in their coronavirus relief programs. Labor began accepting applications for its COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to prevent or minimize the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs. DHCD has launched its web page with resources for Main Street businesses, entertainment venues and tourism nonprofit organizations.
