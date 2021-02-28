CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man faces a drug charge after Cumberland Police officers allegedly found him running naked on Front Street.
Robert Lloyd Peck III, 40, of Ridgeley, reportedly told police he was running to keep warm.
Police said he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, and was also charged with disorderly conduct.
He was released on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.