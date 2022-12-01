RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Abuses of authority and unlawful requests made by Ridgeley Mayor William Shepherd are among the allegations made by former town police Chief Erik Wyer in a federal lawsuit recently served to the mayor and the town.
While the suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Aug. 26, Shepherd and the town were not served until Tuesday afternoon. Wyer is represented by Morgantown attorney Matthew Crimmel, the same lawyer who represents the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department in its dispute with the town concerning use of the site of the former Ridgeley High School for a new fire station.
Wyer, an eight-year veteran of the Maryland State Police who medically retired from that agency, was hired as Ridgeley’s chief in September 2021. Before being fired on May 6, the lawsuit alleges, Shepherd “on several occasions interfered with, obstructed, and hindered (Wyer) from performing his duties as the chief of police.”
The complaint alleges federal and state due process violations, as well as Wyer’s wrongful termination. Wyer is seeking at least $150,000 in damages, according to the suit.
Town attorney Jason Sites didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Misconduct allegations
During his time as chief, Wyer said Wednesday, that he and fellow officers were instructed by Shepherd to issue tickets to drivers from out of town, but not to Ridgeley motorists.
“We were instructed by the mayor that if people live in the town of Ridgeley, they were to be given warnings, up to three warnings before they were issued a citation,” Wyer said. “He wanted to do that because he wants to win the next election, and he wants to have good publicity in the eyes of the people of Ridgeley.”
In his role as mayor, Shepherd also serves as the town’s police commissioner.
Wyer said neither he nor his fellow officers acted on Shepherd’s alleged commands.
“The officers were doing what they were supposed to, and when we were given these orders, we would dismiss,” Wyer said. “I was threatened (with) termination if we didn’t follow forth with what he wanted.”
Wyer said that Shepherd’s alleged threats of termination started around March, when he began requesting that more tickets be issued.
“(Shepherd) started saying ‘We need to write tickets. We have a building to pay for,’” Wyer said. The town plans to build a municipal complex at the former school site.
Wyer also alleged that Shepherd asked him to target town residents with whom he’d had personal disputes or took personal issue. He said he was also asked to issue regular citations for a specific property in town, which would either result in a lien being placed against the building that would have to be paid to the town or dismissed as a “charitable donation.”
The property in question, Wyer said, didn’t have citable offenses. Even if it did, Crimmel said, “it’s the way it was handled, suggesting that it could be dismissed for donation. That’s where the real problem is.”
“If there’s offenses that are readily apparent, that’s one thing, but to go and look around is quite another,” Crimmel said.
Wyer also alleged that Shepherd and the council “asked me to turn my head on other matters.” Specifically, he said, he brought to Shepherd’s attention that tickets and citations were “being dismissed without going through the proper channels.”
After tickets and citations are issued, Crimmel said, they fall under the discretion of the county prosecutor and judges for dismissal. Instead, Wyer said residents told him of citations allegedly dismissed in lieu of $25 donations to the town.
“A town worker can’t say it’s being dismissed. It has to be one of those two parties,” Crimmel said.
Wyer and Crimmel declined to say who in town allegedly dismissed the citations.
Speedy termination
During his tenure, Wyer said, he was praised regularly during the town council’s monthly meetings, including by Shepherd.
At an April 12 meeting, Wyer’s last as chief, “the mayor broke off and said, ‘Hey, I just want to take a special second here to really thank Chief Wyer, he’s done an excellent job,’” Wyer recalled. “He was talking about how we had some very good cases ... that we had really worked hard on and we were getting great results, and were getting a positive return from the town and surrounding towns.”
Wyer said Shepherd offered no reason for firing him at the time, nor has he since his dismissal.
When police officers are disciplined or terminated, Crimmel said, the matter is supposed to be brought before a review board during a due process hearing.
“The mayor didn’t go through that protocol, and took it upon himself to terminate Mr. Wyer,” said Crimmel.
Crimmel also said Wyer’s firing took place not long after the alleged illegal demands Shepherd made.
Wyer, 36, said he intended on a long career with the town of Ridgeley, and told the council during his interview he intended to stay in that role until he reached retirement age. Finding other employment since he was fired has also proved challenging, Wyer and Crimmel both said.
“He needs to be compensated for what he lost,” Crimmel said of his client. “He’s having difficulty finding employment in this field because he’s blacklisted right now. A lot of agencies and departments just saw that he was fired, and they don’t know the facts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.