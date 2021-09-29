Salem offering alternative education
GRANTSVILLE — Maryland Salem Children’s Trust has reopened on Lower New Germany Road using Grafton Integrated Health Network’s program model and corporate supports.
Grafton is a Virginia provider of behavioral health and educational services targeting youth with intellectual or developmental delay or autism spectrum disorder. Salem has received approval from the Maryland State Department of Education to operate a separate, full-day, nonpublic school. The ultimate goal is to provide both educational and residential services and supports. Salem is exploring opportunities to provide other services and programs in keeping with its mission and ministry.
Salem is ready to support families and public education agencies by providing an alternative therapeutic educational program during the school day when it is warranted in a child’s individualized education plan. Referrals can be made by contacting 888-955-5205, 301-689-8176 or salem@mdsalem.org.
