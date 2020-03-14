UIC fires basketball coach McClain
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons.
McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.
UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.
“We are committed to men’s basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time,” athletic director Michael Lipitz said in a release.
UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004.
The Flames won at least 16 games in each of McClain’s last four seasons.
Parlow Cone takes over at U.S. Soccer
New U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone’s first challenge will be to confront the fallout over the federation’s widely condemned legal stance in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team.
The first woman president in the 107-year history of the governing body will also oversee the appointment of a new chief executive and early preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
A former national team midfielder who became the federation’s vice president last year, Parlow Cone took on her new role Thursday when President Carlos Cordeiro abruptly stepped down.
Cordeiro was facing a growing outcry from players, board members, supporters and sponsors over assertions made in court documents filed this week. USSF lawyers suggested the women’s team was inferior because the players had fewer responsibilities and less physical skill than male national team counterparts.
Former teammates rallied in support of Parlow Cone, who has the unenviable task of damage control.
“I have known Cindy Parlow Cone for over two decades as both a teammate and friend. She has always led with integrity and a commitment to others. I have no doubt that she will dedicate herself to making our game better for all,” Mia Hamm said on social media.
Fellow teammate Julie Foudy wrote: “I played with Cindy for many years. I know Cindy. She understands ALL the players are going through having lived it. And she is one hell of a human. Give her a chance to succeed. Please.”
Now 41, Parlow Cone scored 75 goals in 158 appearances for the U.S. from 1995 to 2006, winning the 1999 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals with the team. She retired because of post-concussion syndrome.
She was coach of the Portland Thorns during the National Women’s Soccer League’s inaugural season in 2013, leading the team to the league’s first title before stepping down to spend time with her family.
She was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018, and was voted in as USSF vice president in 2019.
Parlow Cone will serve as president until the federation’s annual general meeting next February. An election will be held then to complete Cordeiro’s term, which runs until the regular election for a four-year term in 2022.
Parlow Cone takes on the presidency at a critical juncture. USSF is currently conducting a search for a new CEO to replace Dan Flynn, who retired last September. Brian Remedi is currently serving as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer.
The federation is also in the midst of early preparations for the 2026 men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico. An expanded field of 48 teams will play in 16 cities across the three countries.
Pitino will return for 8th year at Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.
The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gophers were scheduled to play No. 5 seed Iowa in Indianapolis on Thursday, but it was called off well before tip-off. They would have needed to win four more games to get the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, which they have played in twice under Pitino.
Pitino, who was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a $2 million buyout in his contract if he were to be fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $1.75 million for a termination prior to April 30, 2021.
Pitino met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement provided by the university, Coyle said: “Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at a championship level.”
The Gophers had seven newcomers on the roster this season, third-most in the Big Ten. They had an uphill climb after the program’s all-time leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Jordan Murphy exhausted his eligibility, guard Amir Coffey turned pro a year early, and big man Eric Curry suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Mavs guard Brunson has surgery
DALLAS (AP) — With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.
The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.
Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket.
While Brunson was hoping to return, the decision to have surgery makes it less likely if NBA games resume next month. Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the suspension of the season announced Wednesday will last at least 30 days.
A two-time NCAA champion in his second season out of Villanova, Brunson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. He has played in 57 games with 16 starts.
