CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will benefit from The Giant Co.’s Feeding Kids Round Up program.
Through the program, shoppers at Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom stores can support local school districts by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or converting CHOICE points into a donation to their school system’s food programs. Giant, in turn, matches customer donations up to $250,000.
“At Martin’s, we make it a priority to help care for our community. We strive to make a difference every day with what we do,” said Amber Stevenson, assistant store manager. “We want to change children’s lives and eliminate hunger. We took part in an initiative for Feeding School Kids. We are happy to work together with our Cumberland store to be able to help with a cause near and dear to us.”
School districts that receive donated funds are able to use them to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries and supplying extra weekend meals.
Giant and its customers have donated more than $4.9 million over the last two years.
“ACPS is grateful for the partnership with The Giant Company and their local Martin’s stores,” said Superintent Jeffrey Blank. “We appreciate their dedication to helping address nutritional needs for our students in Allegany County.”
