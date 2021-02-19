CUMBERLAND — Centre Street will be closed from Bedford Street to Market street on Tuesday to allow the city water department to conduct water main work.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.
OAKLAND - Martha Shetler Schrock, 89, of Oakland, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 31, 1931, in Apple Creek, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Moses L. Shetler and Mary (Miller) Shetler. Martha was baptized in her youth upon the confession …
KEYSER, W.Va. - Tammy Jean Ritter, of Keyser, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home. Friends will be received at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.
CUMBERLAND - Brenda Lee Youngblood, 60, of Cumberland, passed Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born Sept. 7, 1960, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Effie C. (Weaver) Youngblood. Brenda was a graduate of Fort Hill High School. She is survived by h…
