LAVALE — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will continue its resurfacing project along eastbound Interstate 68 in the LaVale area of Allegany County.
Crews will temporarily close the on-ramp at eastbound I-68 at Vocke Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. Motorists will be directed to use the Winchester Road on-ramp during the closure.
There will be a right lane closure on I-68 eastbound from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while crews mill and pave that section of highway. All work is weather permitting.
The work is part of a $400,000 resurfacing project along eastbound I-68 at the bridges over Vocke Road.
Belt Paving of Cumberland is doing the work.
