CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Sheriff's Office will collect unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications during two upcoming takeback events.
On May 16, deputies will be at the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department, 421 National Highway, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to pull their vehicle to the front parking lot and a deputy will meet them.
On May 20, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., deputies will be at the Midland Fire Hall. Deputies will again meet participants in the parking lot.
