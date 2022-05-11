BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A team of belly dancers will perform on the streets of Berkeley Springs on May 14 as part of Shimmy Mob and World Belly Dance Day.
Shimmy Mob is an international dance event that includes thousands of dancers in hundreds of cities around the globe.
The objective of the event is to raise funds and awareness for domestic abuse survivors.
The Berkeley Springs Shimmy Mob team is led by Bellysima Bellydance instructor Angela Petry.
The Shimmy Mob team will perform at 12:30 p.m. at Morgan County Courthouse and 1:45 p.m. at the Bringing in the May festival in Berkeley Springs State Park.
Now in its 10th year, the Shimmy Mob team has raised over $30,000 for Stepping Stones to a Brighter Future, a local nonprofit that provides financial, emotional and life skills assistance to survivors of domestic violence in Morgan County.
Donations can be made in person at any of the performance venues or online by visiting Stepping Stones Morgan County and clicking the “Donate” button.
Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the team may call 304-995-5832 for more information.
