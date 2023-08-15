Shoulder pain is a very common complaint/occurrence, especially during the summer months. Outdoor activities such as tennis, volleyball and painting, which require repetitive overhead movement, can be a culprit for shoulder discomfort.
The shoulder is a very mobile, but complex joint that can also lack stability and support. The shoulder complex consists of three bones: Scapula (shoulder blade), humerus (upper arm bone) and clavicle (collarbone). Helping to stabilize these bones are soft tissues such as the four muscles that compose the rotator cuff. The rotator cuff muscles help to raise and rotate the arm. As the arm is raised, the rotator cuff snugs the humeral head into the glenoid (socket) of the scapula.
The upper aspect of the scapula forms the “roof” and is referred to as the acromion. There is also a bursa located between the acromion and rotator cuff tendons that help to decrease friction between the two aforementioned structures; however, when inflamed can become bursitis and a cause of pain. One of the most common conditions causing shoulder pain is considered an “impingement” syndrome. Everyday activities that involve repetitive use and overhead movement as well as anatomical factors or direct trauma can cause impingement/shoulder pain.
Early physical therapy intervention can have a positive effect and alleviate shoulder pain by strengthening specific, compromised muscles, restore normal mobility/range of motion and decreasing inflammation with specific modalities. Upon your initial physical therapy visit, you will undergo an evaluation to assess your limitations. After which, a specific plan of care will be established for each patient with the main goal being to relieve pain, inflammation, prevent muscle atrophy, reestablish nonpainful range of motion and return to a full previous functional level.
PT offers specific exercises to strengthen rotator cuff muscles and scapular stabilizers as well as modalities such as phonophoresis, iontophoresis, electrical stimulation and ice to decrease pain and inflammation. Manual therapy techniques such as massage, stretching and specific joint mobilizations may also be implemented to restore full range of motion and decrease subjective complaints of pain. Exercises will also be instructed and prescribed for home so that once your physical therapy sessions are complete you can continue with a maintenance type program at home.
If you, your friends or family members have questions about seeking physical therapy services for shoulder pain, call Progressive Physical Therapy at any of our three locations in Cumberland, Keyser or Romney or visit our website at www.progressive-pt.net.
