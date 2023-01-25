Maryland State Police logo

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police and the State Highway Administration activated the snow emergency plan for Allegany County as of 9 a.m. Wednesday

When a snow emergency is declared, the law requires certain precautions, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation:

• Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes; and

• The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you