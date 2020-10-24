CUMBERLAND — The latest book by local historian Andrew Sparber hopes to interest children in local history as the holiday season approaches.
“When Santa’s Elves Visited Allegany County, Md.” follows five of Santa’s elves who win a contest and are allowed an all-expenses paid trip to anywhere in the world for a weeklong vacation.
They choose Cumberland and are given a local teenage contact named Lily, who makes suggestions of places they can visit around Allegany County.
The elves, known as the Cumberland 5, get into all kinds of trouble. After their return back to the North Pole, Lily and Mrs. Claus continue to have quite a relationship. Mrs. Claus takes a break from Santa and also visits Lily in Cumberland. Pictures of the elves are taken at various local sites.
“When Santa’s Elves Visited Allegany County, Md.” is available on Amazonbooks.com and at local bookstores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.