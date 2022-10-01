SWANTON, Md. — Cancer does not discriminate was just one of the lessons Kara Taylor learned following a devastating diagnosis in 2019. She also learned that she had the strength and the sheer will to fight a breast cancer diagnosis and fight for the life she treasured with her husband and young daughter.
Taylor was just 29 years old when she noticed something unusual during her regular self-exams in the fall of 2019.
“I have always done self-exams because I have a grandmother who had breast cancer. I felt something a little different and spoke to my doctor about it during a wellness visit,” Taylor said.
As a result, an ultrasound was ordered. However, the results did not indicate a problem and a subsequent biopsy was ordered.
“I still wasn’t overly worried; my mom had dense breast tissue and had issues over the years.”
When she did not receive results from her doctor as expected, she checked her records online and discovered the biopsy had indeed indicated an issue.
“They didn’t call me, I read it online. It was shocking,” she said.
A referral was quickly set up and Taylor visited the WVU Cancer Institute six weeks later. She said the waiting was agonizing. She was diagnosed with stage 2, invasive ductal carcinoma.
“It was hard; you get the worst diagnosis you can imagine and then you have to wait.”
One of the first steps in her diagnosis and treatment plan was to have genetic testing completed. The testing confirmed what she already suspected — she was BRCA2 positive.
The BRCA gene test is a blood test that uses DNA analysis to identify harmful changes in either one of the two breast cancer susceptibility genes — BRCA1 and BRCA2. People who inherit mutations in these genes are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer compared with the general population.
Following that determination, Taylor and her doctors began to consider treatment options. She was given the choice to begin chemotherapy or have a double mastectomy.
Taylor said she felt compelled to begin with the chemotherapy treatment — eight rounds with three different types of chemotherapy.
“I can’t really say why I felt like that was where I should start, but I knew I wanted to start fighting the cancer and that felt right to me,” Taylor said. “I felt like I needed to attack it as soon as I could.”
Taylor’s instincts were correct and after just four treatments an ultrasound indicated a 90% reduction in the tumor.
That news was just the encouragement Taylor needed as the treatments were proving extremely difficult and she had endured some issues that caused her to be hospitalized.
“That news definitely gave me the confidence I needed at that time. I was hospitalized earlier for an issue with my white blood count,” she said. “Fortunately, my counts went back up and then we got that news. In fact, it was Christmas Eve. That was the best gift I could have received.”
Despite the side effects of the treatments, Taylor and her family entered the holiday season filled with love and gratitude.
As she completed the treatments, Taylor began to mentally prepare for the surgery planned in March.
“My surgery was scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020. That was the day everything began shutting down for COVID. I had direct reconstruction and then I began radiation treatments, 15 rounds.”
Taylor’s daughter Charlotte was just 15 months old when she was diagnosed. Seeing her daughter’s face gave her the strength to fight through each day, each challenge and each setback.
“She kept me going, she kept me in fight mode to keep going and fight this.”
While she continues to require daily medications and monthly infusions, Taylor has never lost sight of the joy she has in her life and the hope she maintains for her own future, but especially that of her daughter.
Taylor said she encourages all women to pursue genetic testing if they have a family member who has had breast cancer.
“Ask questions, find out if anyone in your family has had breast cancer,” she said. “I can’t even imagine what would have happened if I wouldn’t have known about my grandmother and didn’t do self-exams.
“That is why the American Cancer Society and Making Strides event is so important. Research is so important to all women who have had breast cancer but especially important for those who are younger, including my Charlotte.”
Taylor said she will eventually need to have a complete hysterectomy due to her BRCA positive diagnosis and that she remains anxious for each follow-up appointment or screening.
“There isn’t a day that I don’t think about it but I have so much to be grateful for,” she said.
“This taught me that I am stronger than I realized and especially that it is OK to ask and accept help.”
Taylor said being a part of the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has provided her with an additional support system throughout her diagnosis and treatment protocols.
“I have become friends with people I never knew before but know what I have been through and we can help each other.”
Taylor is a member of the Pink Ladies team, led by Maureen Dye. Dye’s son was a classmate of Taylor’s in high school.
Taylor said participating in Making Strides and other ACS events is not just for her, it is to honor every woman who has gone through this ordeal, but most importantly it’s for all women 10, 20 years from now.
“Be aware of your history, be aware of your health and your body,” Taylor said. “Spreading awareness and supporting research is not just for us but for the younger generation, including my own daughter.”
