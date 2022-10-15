MOUNT SAVAGE — “I don’t spend a lot of time looking back, I am always moving forward.” That philosophy has served Kay Cochrane well throughout her life and the trials and tribulations she has endured, including breast cancer.
Cochrane discovered a lump, while showering, on Dec. 31, 2006.
“I was getting ready for a New Year’s party and I felt something,” she said.
Cochrane, a retired emergency room nurse, said she had failed to get a mammogram for several years.
“I am smarter than that, but it is just something that I didn’t worry about. Cancer runs in families and there was no one in my family that had cancer, but there were several who had heart issues,” she said.
Cochrane said she worried about her own cardiac health because of the family history, but also because she had a hysterectomy 10 years earlier and had agreed to take estrogen because of those concerns.
“The good Lord was looking out for me and made sure I found that lump,” she added.
She kept the discovery to herself until after the holidays and then called her doctor and a mammogram was scheduled.
“I knew what it was going to show and I knew what the results of the biopsy were going to be,” she said.
Those fears were confirmed and on Feb. 5, her birthday, Cochrane learned she did, indeed, have breast cancer. A lumpectomy was scheduled and Cochrane learned she would need both chemotherapy and radiation.
Cochrane said she took the news knowing she had to fight and use every bit of her strength and positive outlook to get her through this diagnosis.
As an ER nurse, Cochrane knew only one way to tackle this news — by moving forward with the same sense of resolve and determination she used while on duty.
“I took a total of three weeks off after the surgery and never missed work for any of my treatments. I knew I just had to keep busy, keep moving forward,” she said. “I was determined that I would get through this without interrupting my life and work.”
Cochrane said her family, particularly her daughters, were her main support system, but she found support within her community and her workplace.
“My daughters almost drove me crazy,” she said with a laugh. “They never missed an appointment and they made sure I was OK.”
Cochrane said she has never been one to focus on appearance and did not consider herself a vain person but admits she struggled when her hair fell out in clumps one evening while getting ready for work. Cochrane worked the night shift.
“I don’t know what came over me, but I just cried, but then I pulled myself together and knew I had to go to work. I called a friend at the hospital and she met me at the door with some surgical caps and that’s what I wore.”
Cochrane quickly adjusted and was soon known for the pink Yankees cap that she wore all the time.
“I never let anyone but my husband see me without my head covered, I don’t know why I let that bother me so much. I even had co-workers who were bald ask me to pose with them and I wouldn’t. I wish now that I did; they were showing their support.”
Cochrane said she was blessed to be surrounded by people who supported and cared for her throughout the nine-month ordeal — support she credits for her recovery.
However, it took several years for Cochrane to be comfortable calling herself a “survivor.”
“I just didn’t feel right calling myself a survivor when so many people didn’t have the same luck I did. I had too many friends who didn’t make it. I had no problem talking or helping people who were going through what I did, but I didn’t want to brag that I had made it.”
Ironically, it was the passing of a colleague that compelled Cochrane to join the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer efforts.
“A team was formed in 2011 at the hospital and I joined it. When that team was discontinued, I decided to form my own team, Mama Kay’s Survivors. They always called me Mama Kay at the hospital and I wanted it to be ‘survivors’ not survivor,” she said.
From its inception in 2012, Mama Kay’s Survivors walked in the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser with one goal — to raise awareness.
“I want people to know about breast cancer and go out and get those mammograms. It can happen to anyone.”
Her team fundraises mostly through bake sales and yard sales. She has partnered with the fire department to offer desserts at all of their dinners.
“I cannot say enough about how much everyone has supported me and helped me to raise money. Anytime they have dinner or a bingo they let me sell desserts. And we sell cupcakes and cookie cups at the Making Strides event,” she said.
A positive and good-natured person, Cochrane said she worked hard to maintain that outlook, even cracking an occasional joke.
“My treatments were over the summer and I would tease my daughters that they had to shave their legs but I didn’t,” she said.
Cochrane said her faith and positive outlook played a huge role in her breast cancer ordeal but both play a central role in her life as a whole.
“My thought has always been that God will look out for you, even on the days I don’t pay attention to him,” she said. “I don’t spend a lot of time looking back. I am fighting for the future and fighting for others to have a future. That’s the only way I know how to fight.”
