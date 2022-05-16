OAKLAND — The Children’s League announces a new location for its Oakland “Rite Care” Speech Language Disorders Clinic. Through collaboration with Garrett Regional Medical Center President and CEO Mark Boucot, the clinic relocated to Garrett Family Medicine, 69 Wolf Acres Drive.
“Garrett Regional Medical Center is so pleased to be working with the Children’s League and the great service they provide to our community. Their work exemplifies the mission of our hospital to provide more specialty care to the residents of our region,” said Kendra Thayer, GRMC senior vice president patient care services, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
Since 2017, The Children’s League has operated a free “Rite Care” speech language disorders clinic in Oakland serving youth up to age 21 with professional speech therapy.
The Children’s League is an 88-year-old nonprofit organization that provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics as well as free speech therapy and physical therapy for youth from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. All services are offered at the Cumberland location with speech therapy being offered in Oakland and Keyser and Petersburg, West Virginia.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Garrett Regional Medical Center and Mr. Mark Boucot, CEO, in making such a wonderful space available to provide free speech therapy for children,” said Cathy Growden, executive director for The Children’s League.
The Children’s League encourages pediatricians, professionals and parents to refer children who have questionable speech/language issues. Call The Children’s League at 301-759-5200 or email a request to childrensleague@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.