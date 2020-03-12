FROSTBURG — The 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament has been canceled in response to concerns over potential spread of coronavirus.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday at Frostburg State University.
"After consultation with participating schools and coaches, as well and an abundance of precaution, the decision was made in the best interest of the safety of fans, players, coaches, and the community," read a statement posted on the tournament's Twitter account.
"We encourage everyone to stay positive during this challenging time and remember communities in special need of support. The Alhambra remains dedicated to supporting the developmentally disabled and is looking forward to coming back next year bigger than ever!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.