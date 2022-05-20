LAVALE — Allegany pitcher Alexa Uphold, who is one of the premier pitchers in the area, took charge in the first inning and never looked back.
The Campers dominated in a 21-1 victory over the Academy for College and Career Exploration in the Maryland Class 1A Quarterfinal playoff game Friday afternoon at LaVale Lions Field.
Excellent pitching, great defense and solid fundamentals left little for ACCE, out of Baltimore, to capitalize on. Rarely did Uphold deviate from her fastball or rise, and it proved extremely effective netting 15 strikeouts through five innings pitched. She was perfect through four innings and only gave up one hit with no earned runs.
“I was ready to get in and get out and make it to the Final Four,” said Uphold. “It’ll be much more competitive down there. I’ll have to plan on mixing in many more types of pitches than I did today, but the fastballs and rise balls got it done today.”
Allegany (16-0) started the game hot with three straight strikeouts from Uphold. This set the tone for the Campers’ offense.
ACCE’s starting pitcher hit the first batter, walked the second and then Uphold helped herself with a three-run home run to take an early lead. Visibly rattled, ACCE’s pitcher then gave up a bloop to center, walked the next six of seven batters, with Riley Gallagher reaching base on an error in between the walks.
This set the stage for yet another huge play by the Campers. Abi Britton, another of the team’s marquee players, stepped into the box with the bases loaded and did not disappoint. She waited out her pitch and sent it over the fence for a grand slam.
“I think our team did well,” Britton said. “I expected us to. Alexa threw a great game and almost a perfect one. Our entire team had great plate discipline, and we all hit for power.
“I’d like to try and break Allegany’s home run record, but most importantly I want to be the best player I can be for my team, and ultimately win a state championship. We’ve improved greatly since the beginning of the year, and we’ve come together as a team. When one of us is having an off day another player is there to pick up the slack.”
The top of the second inning was another powerful showing that resulted in three-up and three-down. Uphold was cruising and the entire team felt the electricity. Allegany’s next trip to the plate resulted in a walk, which was then followed by a double, setting up Gallagher’s shot into the gap that led to a stand-up inside-the-park home run.
The only run given up by the Campers came in the top of the fifth on a single as the runner scored on a passed ball. Other than that, Allegany played a masterpiece and showed clearly why they belong in the next round of the playoffs.
“Everybody got to play,” said Allegany head coach Dave Winner. “It was a good win, and it gets us to the state semifinals. That was our main goal at the beginning of the year, to make it to the state championship so we’re one game away and everybody played well today. I’m proud of them. One game and we’ll be going back. I think we can.
“It’s the same as it’s been all year,” Winner said of Uphold’s pitching performance. “Alexa and Abi have been doing that all year, and we know what we’re going to get every time they go out onto the mound. Abi and Alexa both had home runs today, and I think they’re both one and two on the team in that stat. They hit the ball hard.”
Gallagher was perfect at the plate going 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored, Ava Strother drew two walks, had an RBI, and scored twice. Sky Porter drew two walks and scored twice, McKenzie Monahan, who went 1 for 2 with and RBI, had two walks and also scored twice while McKenzie Lambert had an RBI and scored two runs. Ryland Kienhofer had an RBI and scored.
Allegany advances to the state semifinals to face South Carroll (10-10) on Tuesday at the Bachman Sports Complex. The Cavaliers (10-10) upset St. Michaels, 2-0, on Friday.
