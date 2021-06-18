LANDOVER — For an event that almost didn’t happen, it sure turned out to be very rewarding for several area athletes as they set new personal marks individually or as part of relay teams.
Fort Hill’s Ryann Bennett, Northern’s Ella Ashby and Southern’s Aiden Schwab were all multiple state champions at the Maryland Class 1A Outdoor Track and Field championships held Friday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
The Sentinels’ Brooklyne Noel won the state crown in the high jump and the boys relay teams from Mountain Ridge and Southern are also returning home as champions.
Bennett, who signed in November to continue her track career at James Madison University, successfully defended her title in the discus, throwing it 137 feet, 7 inches. Her personal and season best was set earlier this season at 138’-3”. As a sophomore, she won with a throw of 128’-4”.
Last year’s track season was canceled due to COVID-19. This year’s tournament became a reality only a month ago today when the MPSSAA gave the greenlight for postseason play in all spring sports.
Bennett also captured gold in the shot put with a heave of 36’-3 1/2”. Her personal best was set this year at 39 feet.
Northern’s Ashby set a personal-best time in winning the 1600 run in 5:32.25 and then took the 3200 in 11.55.96. She was the anchor on the second place 4x800 relay team along with Arrisyn Amtower, Minka Amtower and Sophia Brown.
Southern’s Schwab set a personal record while winning the 300 hurdles in 40.47 and was the last leg of the winning 4x400 relay team with Bryson Harvey, Gabe Hebb and George Musselman. Their winning time was 3:37.67.
Schwab also placed in the 110 hurdles, taking third in 16.36, and Hebb finished fourth in the 1600 in 4:44.50.
Teammate Bryson McClung was second in the discus, throwing it 122’-4”.
For the girls, Southern’s Makayla Maule was second in the high jump at 4’-10”.
Lillian Argabrite, with a personal record of 12.89, was third in the 100 dash and took fifth in the 300 hurdles (52.77).
The Miners’ quartet of Joey Oyer, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Reis Howard won the state title in the 4x800 relay with a team-best mark of 8:31.40.
Oyer will now team with Jacob Ritchie to compete for a doubles title in tennis for Mountain Ridge today in Columbia.
Mason Rounds, Mason Reed, Jarrett Pennington and Will Patterson took third in the 4x200 relay in a season topping 1:35.33.
Reed was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.52.
Fort Hill’s Noel had an outstanding day as well, bringing home a state title in the high jump with a leap of 5’-2” and she took second in the triple jump and the 100 hurdles both with personal-best marks. She leaped 35’ in the high jump and crossed the line in the hurdles in 16.32.
Northern’s boys 4x800 relay squad of Ashton Sober, Josh Brobst, Garrison Barlow and Carder Stakem took second behind the Miners with a season-best time of 8:33.24.
The Huskies’ Stakem was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.23) and Barlow came in fifth in the 3200.
Allegany did well as a team for the boys, led by Logan Trautwein with a third place in the 3200 with a time of 10:19.99 and third by the 4x400 relay team of Wyatt Gray, John Whitman, Gabe Browning and Daniel Gregory in 3:40.36.
Gray took fourth in the 400 dash with a personal-best time of 52.32. Joseph Court was fourth in the discus (116’-4”) and Zane Smith was seventh in the shot put (41’-6 1/4”).
Whitman was sixth in the 200 (23.79).
For the Camper girls, Brandi Gochenauer had two third-place finishes in the field events, tossing the discus 86’ and the shot put 30’-7”.
Samantha Preaskorn was fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.22) and she was the third leg of the fourth-place 4x400 relay team of Kate Cornwell, Morgan Trautwein and Jordan Chaney. The foursome had their season-best time of 4:27.03.
The same quartet took fifth in the 4x200 relay and ran the fastest to date in 1:56.67.
Chaney was sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.48).
The Fort Hill boys’ 4x100 relay took third with a season-best time of 45.47. Santana Plummer ran the first leg, followed by Tanner Wertz, Blake White and Austin Shreve.
Reese Vogtman was eighth in the shot put at 38’.
Dunbar won the boys team title and Western Tech edge Brunswick for the girls’ crown.
McDonough was a distant second behind Dunbar with 49 points, Pikesville was third at 43 and Southern tied with Brunswick for third with 40 points. Allegany came in 10th, Mountain Ridge 14th along with Mardela, Northern 18th and Fort Hill was 27th.
Brunswick was three-and-a-half points behind Western Tech to take second in the girls, Friendly was third with 70, followed by McDonough at 58 and Fort Hill, in fifth, with 51. Allegany was seventh with 29 points, one better than Northern’s 28. Southern and Havre De Grace tied at 15 with 18 points each.
