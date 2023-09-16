Maryland’s bear hunting season turns 20 this year. The hunt is scheduled October 23-28 in Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.
Beginning with the Sept. 30 issue, the Cumberland Times-News will provide a four-part, weekly series looking at the controversial pre-hunt years and then delve into the history of the 19 hunts that have taken place thus far.
The series will begin with a guest column from Candy Thomson who, as outdoor columnist for The Baltimore Sun in 2004, spent the day at “Bear Hunt Central,” which was staffed by the Department of Natural Resources in Garrett County. The day was Maryland’s first bear hunting season in 51 years.
Thomson will take the reader through the ups and downs of that historic day that included protesters, successful hunters, a tearful reporter, a phony news crew and, finally, deep into the night, a hard-core wildlife management decision about the hunt.
The remainder of the series (Oct. 7, 14, 21) will be written by retired Cumberland Times-News Outdoor Editor Mike Sawyers, who reported about Maryland bears from the time breeding bruins were confirmed in the state in the 1980s until his retirement in 2018. Sawyers continues to write a biweekly outdoor column for the newspaper.
