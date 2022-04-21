Fort Hill guard Carly Bennett and Allegany guard Avery Miller shared Western Maryland Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Bennett, whose Sentinels were conference champs with a 7-1 WestMAC record, averaged 13.5 points (fourth in WestMAC play), 9.1 rebounds (second), 3.2 assists (second) and 2.5 steals per game (third).
Miller, a freshman, shared Player of the Year honors with the Fort Hill junior after finishing second in the conference in scoring (16.8), first in rebounding (9.6), tied for third in assists (2.6) and first in steals (3.8).
Mountain Ridge placed two on the All-WestMAC first team in guards Sydney Snyder and Abbie Maddy. Fort Hill guard Karli O’Neal and Allegany forward Shylah Taylor also landed on the top squad.
Snyder, a sophomore that helped guide Mountain Ridge to a second-place conference finish at 6-2, led the WestMAC in scoring with 20 points per game and was tied for ninth in rebounding with 4.5 boards a night. Snyder also dished out 1.1 assists and tallied 1.1 steals per contest.
O’Neal, a junior, averaged 11.7 points (fifth in WestMAC), 4.5 rebounds (ninth), 2.6 assists (tied for third) and 2.3 steals a game (sixth).
Taylor, a sophomore who was the second-leading scorer on an Allegany squad that finished with a 4-4 WestMAC mark, was ninth in the conference with 9.8 points a WestMAC bout and fifth in rebounding at 7.5 a night.
Maddy was the lone senior on the first team, making the cut after posting 11.1 points per game (sixth in the WestMAC), 4.3 rebounds and one steal per conference game.
Fort Hill’s Kayijah George, Southern’s Carly Wilt and Maggie Nickel, and Northern’s Kylee Barnes and Lydia Nelson made up the second team.
George, a junior, led the WestMAC in assists with 3.6 and was fourth in steals at 2.4 per game. George also averaged 7.4 points and four rebounds.
Wilt, a freshman, was Southern’s leading scorer and was seventh in the conference at 11 a contest. Wilt also had 4.3 rebounds and two steals (seventh) a game.
Nickel, a junior, scored at a 10.1 points per game clip that ranked eighth in the conference, and she was fourth in steals at 2.4 a conference bout. Nickel pulled down 2.8 rebounds and dished out 1.5 assists a game.
Barnes, the only other senior on either team alongside Maddy, tallied nine points (10th in WestMAC), eight rebounds (tied for third), three steals (second) and two steals (fifth) per conference contest.
Nelson, a sophomore, led Northern in scoring and was third in the WestMAC at 14 points a night, adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal on average.
Lilliana Zembower (Allegany), Alayzia Trimble (Fort Hill), and Bayleigh Lamberson and Reghan Sivic (Mountain Ridge) were listed as honorable mentions.
