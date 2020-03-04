FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge standout senior Sean Brown saved his best effort of the season for when it mattered the most, the Maryland Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
With a spot in the regional title game on the line, Brown and the Miners survived a determined Fort Hill team for an 82-69 win on Tuesday night.
Brown was nothing short of impressive with a career-high 44 points to go along with 23 rebounds. He finished with 24 points and 12 boards in the second half as Mountain Ridge pulled away for the win.
The game featured four lead changes and five ties and neither took control until the fourth quarter. The Miners led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the Sentinels (9-12) rallied to hold the lead on four occasions in the third quarter and the game was tied at 58 heading into the fourth.
The final quarter, however, belonged to the Miners (16-11) as they wore down Fort Hill and outscored it 24-11. Brown finished with 13 points in the fourth and Mountain Ridge led by as many as 15 when Peyton Miller hit a free throw inside the final minute.
“We have good senior leadership and people are going to look at what Sean did tonight, but what Brady (Weimer) and Nathaniel (Washington) did defensively on their guards was key,” said Mountain Ridge head coach David Hobel. “Their guards were a non-factor in the fourth quarter. We told Brady and Nathaniel we would win the game if they shut down their guards.”
Weimer finished with eight points and three steals, while Washington scored eight, grabbed seven rebounds to go along with five assists and four steals.
“Brown kind of took over the game for them in the fourth quarter,” said Sentinel head coach Thad Burner. “He had 44 points, he was tough. We had a couple of injuries with our seniors and Jackson cramped up and we just ran out of gas.”
Kantrell Stubbs led the Sentinels with 26 points and five rebounds. Corey Jackson added 18 points and played limited minutes in the fourth as he went down early in the frame with a leg cramp.
“I thought the game was back-and-forth as we made some shots,” Burner saidwhen asked about the close game through three quarters. “When they went to a 2-3 zone we turned it over a couple of times and we got behind.”
The Miners emerged with a 47-43 lead after a high scoring, but tightly contested first half. Mountain Ridge used a 7-1 run to close the first quarter with a 25-18 advantage. Mountain Ridge continued that run with the first four points in the second quarter for an 11-point lead, 29-18.
Weimer and Brown hit layups on consecutive trips down the floor as the Miners took the 11-point lead, the largest of the half by either team.
Fort Hill answered with a traditional three-point play from Jackson at 5:11 and a three-pointer from Ethan Whitacre from the corner at 3:58 as the Sentinels closed the gap to two, 36-34. The Miners pushed their lead back to seven twice, but Stubbs scored three points late in the second quarter to set the halftime score at 47-43.
Mountain Ridge advances to face Southern in the Region I Championship game in Oakland on Thursday at 7 p.m.
