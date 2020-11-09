CUMBERLAND — With the rising COVID-19 infection rate in Allegany County, Bishop Walsh made the decision to postpone fall sports for the 2020 season on Sunday.
“After much careful thought, consultation and prayer a decision has been reached and Bishop Walsh will postpone participation in extracurricular activities and fall athletics for the 2020 season,” the school wrote in a press release. “The decision was made in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Allegany County Health Department.”
The announcement came on the heels of the Allegany County Board of Education’s decision to indefinitely halt play for area public schools, as the local COVID situation worsens.
Allegany County officials reported in a release Friday that 46.66 out of every 100,000 residents in the county are testing positive for the virus over a seven-day period. That number is three times the state’s average case rate at 15.54 per 100,000 people.
Bishop Walsh was slated to face Northern in volleyball tonight and take on the Huskies in boys and girls soccer on Tuesday, but those matchups have been canceled.
“We understand that this news is disappointing to our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors,” the release reads. “We recognize the value of athletics as part of the holistic formation of our students’ character and it saddens us greatly as well.
The community health metrics will be closely monitored to determine when we can safely resume extracurricular activities, athletic practices and events.”
Garrett County has yet to announce its intentions for the remainder of the fall, but with its opponents dropping by the day, a decision may be imminent.
