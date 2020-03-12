CUMBERLAND — The 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament kicks off this afternoon at Frostburg State University, with the Bishop Walsh Spartans playing host to three nationally-ranked teams and various others throughout the Eastern Seaboard, as well as a team from north of the border, for three days full of boys basketball action at the newly-renovated Bobcat Arena.
This year’s diverse field is set up to prevent a problem that last year’s tournament ran into, where the final day featured multiple matchups of teams that have played two to three times prior, forcing the schedule to be re-adjusted to give fans matchups they haven’t seen.
“That was the goal,” said ACIT general chairman Joe Carter when asked if the diverse field was set up to prevent running into the same issue. “But we still, and we have it in our program, we could still possibly change games if teams have played each other. I think the only way that can happen is if Paul VI plays Gonzaga. They’ve already played each other three times. Everyone else should be good.”
The opening game tips off at 4 p.m. with Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament attendee St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, of Alexandria, Virginia, against three-time defending Baltimore Catholic League champion St. Frances Academy.
Following that game is Cathedral High School, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, against Paul VI Catholic High School, of Fairfax, Virginia, at 5:45.
The four aforementioned teams were previewed in Wednesday’s Times-News.
The nightcap is Rock Creek Christian Academy, of Upper Marlboro, against Gonzaga College High School, of Washington, D.C., at 9:15.
The game most will be focused on tips off at 7:30, featuring the host Spartans against 25-time and back-to-back ACIT winners DeMatha Catholic High School, of Hyattsville.
“Just the fact that there are great teams and great basketball players that come here, and we will see them in the future in college when you turn on the TV,” Carter said of what he’s looking forward to the most this weekend. “The fans kind of know that, and they show up every year to watch these teams play. And that’s why we do it. We do it for the fans, and obviously we do it for the cause of the developmentally disabled.”
Bishop Walsh
The Spartans (18-12) will look to improve upon last year’s ACIT performance, where they went 1-2 and broke a 23-game ACIT losing streak.
On the second day of the tournament, Bishop Walsh, as it has done constantly throughout this season, played tough-as-nails basketball and fought down the stretch to defeat Mount St. Joseph, 78-71.
“For our guys, going through this all year long, it was hard to understand it because we were all so new,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete following the win. “As the season went on, I think they kind of started to grasp how special it was up here. As we were saying in the locker room, some of us have only been here about six months, but there’s some people that have been watching us for 60 years. So, it was special for us to understand how to contribute to that because there were a lot of good teams at Bishop Walsh that were always fighting, but just could never get over the top. All those guys laying some groundwork for us, there was a lot of guys in the stands today from those teams rooting us on.”
The Spartans are led by Dimingus Stevens, a senior four-star recruit committed to Seton Hall with offers from Maryland and Boston College to name a few. Joining Stevens in the senior class to lead BW is Wilson Ramabu and Dwayne Koroma, of Germany. Then there’s do-it-all junior guard Jalen Miller, who nearly averaged a triple-double during his sophomore campaign, along with impressive freshman Malik Bowman.
Bishop Walsh is coming off the back of a loss to fellow ACIT attendee Rock Creek in the championship game of the Maryland Private School Championship, 74-62.
DeMatha
The Stags have put together an impressive season, losing just one game in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play in 2019-20 — a late regular-season matchup to Paul VI — and winning the league title with a 70-56 win over Paul VI.
DeMatha (30-3) was ranked No. 6 in Monday’s ESPN Top 25 and No. 5 in this week’s MaxPreps Top 25. After starting the season 3-0, the Stags dropped a pair of early-season games to nationally-ranked Sunrise Christian (No. 5 ESPN, No. 4 MaxPreps) and undefeated Montverde Academy (25-0), the top-ranked team in the nation. The Stags reeled off 22 straight victories before falling to Paul VI late in the season.
The Stags are led by a dynamic senior duo of Earl Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson. Timberlake is a four-star swiss-army-knife guard, ranked 32nd in the country by ESPN and committed to playing at Miami, joining up with former ACIT star Chris Lykes (Class of 2017, Gonzaga). Dickinson is a 7-foot-1 center who committed to Michigan five days before Christmas. Dickinson is rated four stars and 36th in the country by ESPN.
DeMatha is 5-1 against ACIT teams this season, beating Paul VI and Gonzaga twice and defeating St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in late December, 72-63.
The Stags will be looking for their 26th Alhambra championship after the death of legendary coach Morgan Wootten, who will be honored throughout the weekend.
“What we’ve done is put something in the program,” said Carter, “like a two-page article, and then we plan on having a moment of silence before the championship game.”
Wootten, who died Jan. 21, coached at DeMatha from 1956 to 2002, amassing a record of 1,274-192 (.869 winning percentage) with five national championships and 33 WCAC titles.
Wootten’s DeMatha teams appeared in 32 ACITs, winning the championship 18 times — with his first coming in 1971 to start a three-peat — and finishing runner-up seven times. He retired in 2002 with an ACIT record of 83-16.
Rock Creek
The Eagles — a late addition to the field after Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pennsylvania) withdrew from the field after the school principal placed a school-wide ban on domestic travel due to the coronavirus outbreak — are a relative unknown to many of those that will be in attendance this weekend, but don’t let the uncertainty fool you.
Rock Creek (28-7) holds an impressive resume of wins, including a 74-62 win over Bishop Walsh last week in the Maryland Private School Championship. The Eagles also hold a 71-69 victory over Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament runner-up St. Benedict’s, as well as a 72-65 win over defending Maryland Class 1A state champion and current 1A semifinalist Lake Clifton, as well as a 70-44 triumph over Edmondson-Westside, who will square off with Southern on Friday in the 1A semifinals.
The Eagles will be the second non-Catholic school to play in the ACIT, joining St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in the small group. Both teams that played in the BKIT, Rock Creek lost to Wasatch (No. 3 ESPN, No. 3 MaxPreps) on the opening night before taking down Lanham Christian in a showcase game on the second day.
Rock Creek is led by seniors Milton Matthews, Delonnie Hunt and Kyree Freeman-Davis, as well as junior Zaakir Williamson.
Gonzaga
Gonzaga (25-10) seeks its sixth ACIT title, having won most recently in 2017 after winning three straight from 2008 to 2010.
The Eagles sport a trio of senior Division I commits, headlined by Terrance Williams, a 6-foot-6, four-star forward ranked No. 79 overall by ESPN who will be joining DeMatha’s Dickinson at Michigan in the fall. They also have Myles Stute, who is heading to Vanderbilt, and Chuck Harris, who is heading west to play at Butler.
Head coach Steve Turner’s team also features multiple sophomore standouts in the backcourt, including Quinn Clark, Devin Dinkins, Judah Mintz and Jared Turner.
While the Eagles may have 10 losses, all of them have been within 11 points and half have been by six points or less. DeMatha swept the regular-season series and the Eagles dropped two to Paul VI, who they beat late in the season, 75-72. Gonzaga has a win over ACIT attendee St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 69-63, and a loss to BKIT champion La Lumiere, 47-42.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
