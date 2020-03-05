SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Dave Blanco and Isaiah Knotts combined for 27 points and Frankfort overcame a sluggish first half to defeat visiting Berkeley Springs 48-28 in a Class AA Region I, Section 1 semifinal Wednesday evening.
The victory sets up a third meeting with county rival Keyser, who defeated Grafton 80-72 in the other semifinal, for the section championship on Friday at Frankfort beginning at 7 p.m.
Blanco finished with 14 points and had 12 rebounds for a double-double. Blanco’s points came off of six baskets and 2 of 5 foul shots.
“He was a beast inside,” said Frankfort head coach Scott Slider.
Knotts finished with 13 points on four field goals — three from beyond the arc — and he was perfect on two free throws.
Jansen Knotts added eight points and Mason Davis, with two 3s, scored six and Chris Kenney had five.
Berkeley Springs, according to Slider, didn’t play stall ball, but said their tempo was slow, very deliberate with their offense in the first half, thus the Falcons led 6-2 after the first quarter and 13-11 at halftime.
“There were missed shots on both ends,” Slider said.
“We turned it around in the second half and kicked it up another notch defensively which helped us offensively.”
Frankfort (20-3) outscored the Indians 35-17 in the second half, putting it out of reach with a 20-9 fourth quarter.
Berkeley Springs, which finishes its season 15-9, was led by Gavin Barkley’s and Michael Gurson’s six points each. Shawn Lord and Carson Stotler each had five.
