CUMBERLAND — Calvary Christian Academy pounded out 14 hits and two pitchers combined on an 18-1 four-hitter to spoil Bishop Walsh’s season and home opener on Tuesday.
Noah Robinette, who pitched six innings, and Connor O’Brien, who pitched the seventh, combined on 11 strikeouts.
After a 1-1 first inning, the Eagles took control with a six-run second and put the game out of reach with 10 runs in the seventh.
O’Brien led the Eagles’ hitters with five hits, including three doubles, and he had three RBIs. Robinette had three singles and Jonah Leith, Braden Rhodes and J. Michael all had two base hits.
The Spartans’ Noah Houdersheldt had two hits and Lucas Cessna and Corwin Fisher had the other two.
Calvary played at Broadfording yesterday evening and the Spartans play at the Keyser junior varsity today.
