CRESAPTOWN — In a year of adjustments in sports and in life itself, Calvary is undergoing a transition of its own on the court.
The Eagles are in the process of replacing the production and leadership of point guard Macy Ricker, who led the area in scoring and assists as a senior a season ago. And it’s still a work in progress.
But despite another slow start against Cumberland Valley on Friday, Madi Dayton delivered another huge night offensively and Calvary made another second-quarter adaptation to pull away for the 70-48 victory.
“Cumberland Valley is one of the two, three contenders for the conference, and they came ready to play today,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Every one of our seven girls that came into the game today gave 100% effort. They boxed out, they rebounded and they outran them. They ran them out of the gym.
“I told the girls at the end of the first quarter, ‘That team’s running on adrenaline. We’re back-to-back champs, they’re coming up here and they want to knock us off. Let that adrenaline wear off, you keep running them.’ And it wore off quick.”
Dayton dominated the final frame scoring 12 points, part of her game-best output of 30, making a narrow three-point margin at the end of the first quarter little more than a distant memory. Dayton added 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal to fill out her impressive line.
“She’s only had three weeks of basketball, and she’s collected herself,” Ricker said. “She has patience, and she’s bringing the Madi that we all know and love.”
Yet, arguably the most impressive night came from freshman point guard Bethany Carrington, who faces the arduous task of filling the shoes of her All-Area predecessor.
Carrington fit the bill Friday, tallying 20 points, 10 boards and seven assists, as her aggressiveness and confidence grew exponentially throughout the contest.
With the Eagles consistently drawing iron under the basket at the onset, Carrington went coast-to-coast and drew a foul — a move that seemed to settle both her teammates and herself.
“Not having Macy here hurts the first few games, but Bethany Carrington did well tonight, she’s stepping in the gap,” Ricker said. “She’s fearless, she’ll go to the hoop and her basketball intelligence is out of the gym.
“It all comes natural to her. Once she starts understanding the offense, starts understanding the defense a little bit more, lights out for her.”
A 12-9 Calvary lead after one quickly became 31-18 at the break, after Izzy Kendall came off the bench to swish a buzzer-beating shot from the right of the key for her only points. The Eagles increased their edge to 49-31 after the third before ultimately winning by 32.
Cassandra Cessna garnered six points on three baskets for Calvary; Sadie Strawderman went for five on two makes with five rebounds.
Cumberland Valley’s Laurel Reitz tried her best to keep the Blazers in the game with 22 points, 12 of which came in the fourth. With the exception of Molle Stake’s 14-point outing, none of her teammates contributed more than six.
Kait Wilson made sure those two were the only threats offensively, as she limited her assignment Amber Yanosik, who came in averaging 19.4 points a game, to just six points on a pair of field goals.
“She shut her down,” Ricker said of Wilson, who also contributed seven points on two buckets and 3 for 4 from the line. “Kait’s specialty is the defensive shutdown girl.
“It was a whole team effort.”
Calvary (3-0, 3-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) hits the road next to face Shalom on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
