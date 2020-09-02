Calvary's comeback falls short against Shalom, 3-2

CRESAPTOWN — Calvary boys soccer dug out of a two-goal deficit with 20 minutes to play to level the action at home against Shalom on Tuesday, but a late goal by the Flames handed the Eagles a 3-2 defeat, their first of the young season.
“We controlled possession in the midfield most of the game, just not on the scoreboard,” Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed said. “We played in their offensive end, we just couldn’t finish well enough. ... I’m encouraged by the boys being down by two and coming back.”
The Eagles (1-1) had the bulk of the shots, 20-12, and most of the corners, 5-2, yet most of those opportunities didn’t come until a formation change in the second half.
Calvary opened in a 4-1-4-1 formation, and it wasn’t working. Caleb Roseman opened up the scoring with a goal on an assist by Conner Costner at the 19:30 mark for the first half’s lone conversion.
Blake Emge then put the Flames’ second tally across 20 minutes into the second half assisted by Gavin McDonald.
Facing a deficit, Reed altered the formation to a 4-5-1, moving a player into the attacking midfield position to create more opportunities.
The move paid dividends, as Calvary reeled off a pair of goals: Isaac Scritchfield on an assist by Luke Reed at the 25-minute mark and Eli Leith on another assist from Reed six-and-a-half minutes later.
“We tried a different formation (in the first half) that didn’t help us,” Reed said. “It put us a little behind. When we changed we came alive, but it was too little too late.”
Shalom put the dagger across the goalmouth with 11 minutes left, as Emge converted a long chance from Luke Myers for the 3-2 triumph.
Flames keeper Tommy Horst had a standout performance, as his 16 saves kept his side in the game long enough for Emeg to win it with his second score. Colby Mallery had four saves for Calvary.
The Eagles take on Hampshire at home on Tuesday at 4:30.
