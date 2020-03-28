There aren’t many people that can say they bested Michael Phelps in the pool, but Cumberland’s Daniel Diehl did just that.
With a time of 1:50.80 in the 200-meter individual medley, Diehl beat the 23-time Olympic gold medalist’s 1:51.92 14-and-under record by more than a second — a time that had stood as the best by a Marylander for that age group since 2000.
All in all, Diehl broke seven state records in the nine events he raced at the 14-and-under Maryland Short Course Championship held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, setting meet records in every event along the way. He was honored as the Maryland Short Course and the Maryland Long Course Swimmer of the Year at the competition for the second straight year.
“It’s very exciting to watch him race,” said Karen Diehl, his mother. “He practices two hours a day Monday through Friday and goes in through weekends.”
His times in the 13-14 group rank him first in the country in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. He is ranked second in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly; third in the 400 individual medley; fourth in the 200 butterfly; seventh in 200 backstroke and 10th in the 1000 freestyle.
Diehl trains at the Cumberland YMCA with coach Brian Dowling for the Cumberland YMCA Sea Otters swim team, also competing for USA Swimming. Both Daniel and his mom credit Dowling for being an integral figure in his growth in the pool.
“Brian Dowling is an excellent coach,” Karen Diehl said. “They have the coach-athlete relationship you want.”
Daniel began swimming at age seven, but his desire to ramp up his training really didn’t start to take shape until he turned 12 when Dowling made the decision to start coaching at the Y.
“I want to do well for coach Brian,” Daniel Diehl said. “It helps a lot at practice when you have to wake up at six or seven and then go back in later. ... We have some fun.”
Since taking swimming more seriously, his results have taken off. Diehl holds every record in the book for the Sea Otters dating back to when he was 11, including one record that was held by Dowling.
Diehl also swept all nine events at last year’s 14 & under championships, but he took it to another level as a 14-year-old. Unfortunately for him, his season ended prematurely.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 YMCA Nationals event slated to start Monday and run through Friday was canceled. Last year, he was one the youngest competitors to qualify for the finals, as the meet doesn’t separate the swimmers by their ages.
“There wouldn’t have been age groups so he could’ve had more competition,” Karen Diehl said.
Usually, Daniel isn’t pushed in the pool as he usually wins his age group by a runaway. More competition could’ve helped him lower his times and push closer to qualifying for the Olympic trials. It’s possible he’ll get another chance as the Tokyo games have been moved to 2021, but he’ll be forced to find alternative ways to train in the meantime with pools closed.
USA Swimming’s Easter Zone Speedo Sectional Meet was also canceled.
Diehl has been running and biking to stay in physical shape, but it’s been difficult. His primary goal is to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he has some national records he wants to break this summer in the short-term, quarantine permitting.
“I’m thinking about jumping in the river,” Diehl joked. “I’ve just been trying to stay motivated, excited for this summer.”
Yet, with all of Diehl’s achievements, his mother is most proud of feedback from other parents outside the pool. She noted his efforts to be a good role model to younger swimmers, and they’ve noticed his work ethic as he’s tried to lead by example.
Whether or not Diehl follows in Phelps’ footsteps, becoming another Maryland resident to find Olympic success, is yet to be seen, but Karen Diehl will be pleased with her son either way.
“People mention that not only is he a fantastic swimmer, he’s a nice boy, humble,” she said. “He’s not only an athlete. Comments on his character mean more to me than those about his athletics.”
