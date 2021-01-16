CRESAPTOWN — A week after Cumberland Valley standout Caleb Eckert went for a career-high 46 points against New Life, he had a much tougher going at the onset against Calvary on Friday.
The Eagles limited the 6-foot-6 forward to just five first-quarter points, as the Eagles surprised the Blazers with a 16-12 lead when the buzzer sounded after one.
Unfortunately for Calvary, it was only a matter of time until Eckert regained his footing — and boy did he ever. Eckert finished with 44 points, just short of his personal record, as Cumberland Valley rebounded to rout Calvary, 70-48.
"Our team showed a lot of determination against the best team in the league, they won the conference last year," Calvary head coach Scott Mallery said. "To come out and take the lead after the first quarter, it was certainly a victory there. All-in-all, I think we held our own against this team. They beat most teams by 40 points, they just wore us down, but I think we played really well.
"Eckert just took control. Once he was able to get inside, we just don't have the size to stop him, and we couldn't get back from there."
With a halftime score of 38-25 in favor of the Blazers, it still seemed as if the Eagles had an outside chance of making a run. Eckert shut the door on that dream pretty quick.
Jackson Dayton had done well to limit the big-man early on, but Dayton — hampered by foul trouble — was forced off the court, and Eckert responded.
He made bucket after bucket. More than once, Eckert pirouetted through a host of Calvary defenders, spinning to the hole to lay it off the glass with his right hand. Then, a possession after drilling three straight two's, he stepped outside and buried a triple.
Unstoppable, Eckert tallied 16 points in the frame alone, and he played sparingly in the final frame with a steady 30-point margin in favor of Cumberland Valley, taking the court only to top 40 points.
"When a 6-6, 6-7 guy can play inside, and then step outside, he's certainly the best player in our conference," Mallery said. "I think we did reasonably well shutting him down. And everybody else, they're a great 3-point shooting team. They only made one three other than him."
Despite the difficult defensive assignment, Calvary finished the outing with a pair of scorers in double figures.
Ashby Whitacre tallied 20 points on eight field goals, one from long range, and shot 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to lead the Eagles offensively. His seven opening-quarter points helped pace Calvary to its early edge.
Colby Mallery garnered 11 himself, making four baskets, two of which were 3s, and drilled his only attempt from the charity stripe.
"Ashby Whitacre has been the high scorer each game, Colby Mallery made a couple threes," Scott Mallery said. "But I'm just pleased with the hustle from every one of our players."
Though the outcome isn't what any coach envisions for their team, Mallery is encouraged by the start. He'll look for Calvary (0-3, 0-3 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) to shore up its ball movement and rhythm offensively before hitting the road to face Shalom on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," Mallery said. "We had a couple tight games that we lost, but this one against this quality of team, I think heading into next week we can have a couple victories and get us going in this season.
"If you look at the record, you'd be a bit disappointed. We came off a team that made the final four of the (Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) last year. So, record-wise we're not where we should be, but we're starting to gel."
