KEYSER, W.Va. — Derek Stephen became Keyser High School’s 21st head football coach it was announced Tuesday.
Stephen, a 2005 Keyser graduate, began as an assistant coach with the Golden Tornado after graduating from Shepherd University in 2009.
He started as an auxillary coach and from 2011 until last season was the team’s defensive coordinator.
“It is a little bit surreal getting to take over the program that I have grown up watching, played for and have coached for the last 11 years,” Stephen told West Virginia’s MetroNews’ Joe Brocato. “It is like a dream come true. The stars aligned and it was the perfect opportunity.”
His senior year was former head coach Sean Biser’s first at Keyser where he replaced Tom Preaskorn.
Biser resigned earlier this year to become the head coach at Morgantown High School. He left with a 127-58 record with playoff appearances in 14 of his 16 seasons, including consecutive visits the last nine seasons.
In 2012, Stephen’s second as the team’s defensive coordinator, Keyser reached the state championship game with the state’s best defense in points allowed, giving up 104 through 13 games for an average of only eight points a contest.
Last season, the Golden Tornado finished 10-2 and shut out eight of their 12 opponents, allowing only 92 points, or 7.7 a game.
“We are a blue collar community,” Stephen said. “We have hard workers. That’s the way everybody has been raised around here. I think that follows right in line with how our team plays. We just have to outwork people.”
Stephen is tentatively scheduled to make his head coaching debut on Aug. 28 when Keyser opens its season at home against Robert C. Byrd.
He is the elementary physical education teacher at Keyser Primary Middle School. He and his wife Stephanie have two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.