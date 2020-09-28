SHADYSIDE, Ohio — East Hardy scored early and took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before two Wyatt Reiman touchdown runs allowed Shadyside to come from behind to defeat the visiting Cougars 21-7 Saturday afternoon.
The loss is the first for East Hardy (2-1).
Cougars quarterback Alex Miller scored on a three-yard run with 9:09 to go in the first quarter and Noah Lang’s extra point gave East Hardy a 7-0 lead. The score was set up by a 35-yard completion to Dawson Price.
With 3:55 to play in the third quarter, Reiman scored the first points allowed by East Hardy this season on a two-yard run but the Cougars still led, 7-6, when the Tigers’ two-point attempt was stopped.
Reiman gave Shadyside (2-3) the lead for good at 9-7 four seconds into the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal.
Midway through the fourth, Reiman broke free on an 83-yard run and a 15-7 lead.
Christian Dove returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tigers 31, but the drive stalled and ended on a turnover on downs.
Reiman sealed it with a 24-yard run with 58 seconds left in the game.
East Hardy visits Pocahontas County Friday evening.
Hampshire 21Brooke 7
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire scored 21 second-quarter points on its way to its second consecutive victory defeating Brooke Friday evening at Rannells Field.
The back-to-back wins were the first for the Trojans since they closed the 2016 season by winning their last two games.
Hampshire (2-2) visits Keyser (3-1) on Friday.
Against the Bruins, Hampshire took a 7-0 lead on a short Alex Pritts run from inside the five and the first of three Christian Hicks extra point kicks with 6:58 to play in the first half.
The Trojans made it 14-0 less than two minutes later when Alex Hott found Trevor Sardo on a touchdown pass and Nevin Ludwick’s 76-yard run came with 3:08 to play before halftime.
Brooke’s touchdown came late in third quarter on a 79-yard drive following an interception.
Petersburg 50Independence 24
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — With the sudden cancellation of their rivalry game at Moorefield, Petersburg invited undefeated Independence to Vikings Memorial Field.
Coming in, the Patriots were 3-0 and were averaging almost 61 points a game while allowing only 5.3, having given up eight points in each of its last two games.
No matter for the Vikings, they were riding a two-game win streak and dominated early in racing past Independence Friday night.
Wyatt Arbaugh got things started with a short TD run in the first quarter. Then they got lucky as Peyton Day fumbled on his way to the end zone where teammate Aeden Lott recovered giving the Vikings a 12-0 lead.
Day closed the scoring in the quarter when he pulled in Charlie Moomau’s halfback option pass for another touchdown.
In the second quarter, Cody Nuzum found Montana Sindledecker down the middle for one touchdown pass and later in the third quarter he hit Jacob Perez on a diving catch for a third quarter score.
The Vikings led 30-8 at halftime and Independence (3-1) got it to 30-15 before the Vikings outscored the Patriots 20-9 the rest of the way.
Petersburg (3-1) hosts Philip Barbour (0-4) Friday beginning at 7 p.m. The Colts have only scored 10 points and has been shut out in three of their four games.
