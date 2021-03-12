CUMBERLAND — A year to the day since sports in Western Maryland came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Hill will re-open its football season against Mountain Ridge this evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
The Miners will look to avenge a 31-6 loss at the hands of the Sentinels on Halloween. Mountain Ridge defeated Allegany, 28-14, when football season restarted last week at Greenway, with Bryce Snyder tossing a pair of touchdowns and rushing for another.
Snyder was 14 of 20 through the air, completing 11 of his final 13 passes, for 162 yards with nine rushes for 39 yards. He had a 40-yard dump pass to Jeff McKenzie that went for a touchdown and a 17-yard strike to Nathaniel Washington. Jaden Lee had the Miners’ other score, a 9-yard run. Ashton Shimko was 4 for 4 on point-after attempts.
Mountain Ridge got the jump on the Sentinels when they met a little over four months ago, forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then responding two plays later with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Snyder to Lee for a 6-0 lead.
The Sentinels used big plays off the back of 2019 co-Offensive Player of the Year Breven Stubbs to rattle off 31 unanswered points, as Stubbs rushed nine times for 151 yards and two touchdowns — of 80 and 47 yards — with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Korey Stafford.
Tavin Willis had the other Fort Hill touchdown, a 63-yard catch-and-run from Allen Stevenson. Rob Bower booted a 24-yard field goal to put the score at its final.
Tickets available
Following changes made to attendance policies by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, allowing 50% capacity at sporting events starting today at 5 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for this evening’s contest.
According to Fort Hill High School, more than 1,500 tickets are available for purchase. Tickets can be bought at the gate off Avondale Avenue or at the gate at the top of the steps on the school side of the stadium. No tickets can be purchased at the front gate along Greenway Avenue as it is a pre-sale-only entrance.
Gates open at 3:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.