CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Frankfort’s Cole Hiett had a trio of touchdowns, but Washington scored 14 points in the final quarter and blocked a game-winning field goal try as time expired to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season, 20-19, Friday evening.
It was Frankfort’s third Class AAA opponent in as many weeks, with the two of the last three being on the road. Unlike the previous two games, where the Falcons were outgained in each game but came out victorious — 21-20 over Spring Mills and 28-19 at Jefferson — the Falcons held a 53-yard advantage in total yards (342-289) but came out with a loss.
“Yeah it’s a tough one (to lose) right there,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “I’m really proud of the way we battled back on that last drive. I hoped we’d punch that in at the end. … It’s a tough one to lose.”
With just over 3:30 left in the contest, Frankfort got the ball back at its own 20 and got right to work, with back-to-back first-down runs to get close to midfield. The momentum was nearly gone on the next play, as the Falcons fumbled the snap, but Jansen Moreland fell on it to keep the drive alive.
Hiett gained a first down on second-and-9 to get across midfield, then Peyton Clark rushed for a first down two plays later. Clark had his third first-down run of the drive as the clock ticked under a minute to go and set the Falcons up with first-and-10 at the Washington 11.
Hiett gained 1 yard on first down before Clark got the Falcons to the Patriots’ 6, where Colton McTaggart spiked the ball to stop the clock with four seconds left. Corey Brieloff trotted out to attempt a 23-yard field goal, but Washington was able to penetrate through and get a hand on the kick and block it as the clock ran out.
After a scoreless opening quarter of the offenses feeling each other out, the Falcons struck first in the second quarter when Hiett rushed in from 5 yards out. Brieloff booted the PAT to give Frankfort a 7-0 advantage at the 6:59 mark.
The Patriots converted on a fourth-and-1 on their ensuing drive, but a bad snap set them back half a dozen yards and eventually punted, with Luke Robinette returning the kick 20 yards to the Washington 35.
The Falcons took advantage of the short field, as Hiett got into the end zone at the 1:46 mark on a 20-yard scamper. The PAT was no good, giving Frankfort a 13-0 lead heading into the locker room.
The Patriots came out of the locker room firing, with Frankie Amore hitting Bryson Fleming for a big pass to get across midfield before being tackled by Frankfort’s Logan Kinser to save a touchdown. Washington converted on fourth-and-1 four plays later and Thomas Wogan punched it in from 3 yards out at 8:03 to put the Patriots behind 13-6.
But it didn’t take long for Hiett and the Falcons to respond — 56 seconds to be exact — as Hiett broke free for a 66-yard score at 7:07 in the third, and the PAT was no good to extend Frankfort’s lead to 19-6.
Washington turned it over on downs on the ensuing drive, but Frankfort’s possession — which extended into the fourth quarter — sputtered via a fumble that was recovered by the Patriots.
Four plays later, Amore hit Fleming on a 55-yard catch-and-run as Fleming was wide open deep down the field and cruised in for the score. Griffin Price booted the point-after, putting Washington behind 19-13.
A penalty on the Falcons’ ensuing drive set them back deep in their own territory at the 10-yard-line. On second-and-22, the Falcons threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Wogan at the Frankfort 40.
Nearly as effective as a punt from deep in Falcon territory, the Patriots took the lead for good with 3:46 to play when Wogan threw a 26-yard pass to Fleming on third-and-7 before Price’s PAT made it 21-20.
Frankfort (5-1) returns to Frankfort Stadium to play Petersburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.