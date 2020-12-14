The area’s six West Virginia schools had a strong showing in the All State teams released last week.
A total of 14 local players appeared on the squad, with 13 more being listed as honorable mentions, over the state’s three classes as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Frankfort and Keyser stuffed the Class AA team with seven players.
On the first team offense, Falcons senior offensive lineman John Bittinger was joined by Golden Tornado senior running back Drae Allen.
Senior linebacker Jansen Moreland, the leader of a dominant Frankfort defense that allowed more than 20 points in a game only once and held the opposition to a 15.5 points per night average, earned first team defense honors.
Keyser senior quarterback Gavin Root made second team offense as a utility player. On the other side of the ball, Golden Tornado sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Ryan and teammate Zion Powell, the senior was listed as a utility player, were joined by Frankfort senior defensive lineman Brock Robinette on the second unit.
Root commanded an unorthodox attack that blended an old-school, Wing-T formation with a modern up-tempo style. To say the offense worked would be an understatement, as it filled the scoreboard to the tune of 51.2 points a contest.
In Class AAA, Hampshire senior Christian Hicks checked in as the second team punter. Hicks played a pivotal role in ending the Trojans’ nearly two-year losing streak as a receiver, pass rusher and special team standout.
Hardy County rivals East Hardy and Moorefield, who both made the playoffs again in 2020, took up six spots in the state’s smallest class.
Lengthy Cougars sophomore wideout Dawson Price, the top target in East Hardy’s Air Raid attack, clocked in on the first team offense. Yellow Jackets special teams aficionado Atikilt Tamiru, a senior, was named Class A’s first team punter.
On the second team, another East Hardy receiver in senior Andrew Tharp made the second team.
Tharp’s quarterback Christian Dove, a senior, was second team all-defense as a defensive back. Moorefield junior defensive lineman Malachi Hinger and senior linebacker Matthew Jenkins, who was the co-Times-News Offensive Player of the Year last season, were both on the second team defense.
Petersburg was represented by senior defensive lineman Wyatt Arbaugh on the defensive second unit in Class A.
Each area team also had honorable mentions.
Hampshire’s Sam Moreland and Trevor Sardo were honored in Class AAA.
In Class AA, Sammy Bradfield, Seth Earnest and Chayse Evans were mentioned for Keyser. A trio of Frankfort backs in Cole Hiett, Logan Kinser and Andy Westfall were also named.
Brayden Ritchie was East Hardy’s lone Class A honorable mention, along with Moorefield’s Vincent Cyrus and Blake Funk, and Petersburg’s Cody Nuzum and Montana Sindledecker.
