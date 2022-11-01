SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Students in Sarah Malone’s Knight Time class at Frankfort Middle School have a tradition of participating in a Pumpkin Drop held on the campus of West Virginia University that benefits the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.
Teams from across the region design protective gear for their pumpkins in hopes they will survive the 11-story drop from the roof of the Engineering Sciences Building.
After a hiatus due to COVID, students were eager to once again be able to take part in this engineering feat. However, this year, students wanted to find a way to make more of an impact and thus a soda tab collection began.
The Ronald McDonald House has long collected soda can tabs to recycle as a source of additional funding for the charity’s operations.
The winning advisory class collected over 75 pounds alone earning an ice cream party for their victory with the school collecting just over 215 pounds. While in Morgantown to participate in the Pumpkin Drop on Oct. 28, students were able to drop these tabs off at the Ronald McDonald House.
Frankfort Middle had eight teams compete in the Pumpkin Drop with none of their pumpkins surviving the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.