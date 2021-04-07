SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In Frankfort's quest to avenge an early-season loss to Hampshire in Romney, West Virginia, the Falcons were thrown an untimely wrench Tuesday.
Second-leading scorer Halley Smith was ruled out due to the stomach flu. For a team that's struggled at times to find scoring to compliment Marié Perdew, it seemed like a recipe for disaster.
But Perdew exploded for 18 first-half points — she finished with 29 — and Frankfort's defense suffocated Hampshire for all 32 minutes to rout the Trojans, 57-28, for some Senior Night revenge.
"A good practice, a little chewing from the last couple games, and they just committed themselves finally to the defensive side of the ball," Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said. "The girls came out here and hung one. I'm so proud of the way they responded to the criticism that I've been giving them here the last week or two."
Hampshire upset Frankfort, 50-48, in a nail-biter during the first week of the season. Perdew scored 32 points in the loss, two-thirds of the Falcons' total, prompting Miller to stress the importance of finding scoring from the rest of the squad.
While Frankfort has improved in that department — with Smith and Larae Grove being locks for double figures on most nights, and Izzy Layton, Arin Lease and Michelle Phillips upping their production as the season has worn on — a Smith-less game figured to be a difficult test.
Frankfort passed with flying colors.
After Perdew dominated the early stages with a personal 10-point run to put the Falcons up 10-6, the next nine points were scored by five different girls. Hampshire never recovered from the 19-2 onslaught.
"I'm tickled to death with the effort, everybody contributed today," Miller said. "Michelle Phillips came in and played an unbelievable basketball game. Izzy played a good game. Mackenzie Long came in and played very well against their big girl.
"Everybody, collectively, getting it done. And I couldn't be prouder of the way that they played."
Miller said Perdew discovered recently that she has a "glitch" in her shooting mechanics. With her confidence increasing exponentially after each of her four first-half 3s found the nylon, she seems to have corrected the issue.
The Falcons' team game translated to their defense, as the Trojans didn't score more than eight points in any quarter.
"I really expected them to come out with a little more fire, a little more energy," Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. "It seems like right now we're either one extreme or the other, either really good or really struggling.
"Hopefully we'll put it together."
Following 3-pointers by Hannah Ault and Gracie Fields in the opening minute of the game, Hampshire made only three field goals the rest of the opening half. As a result, Frankfort led 32-14 at intermission.
"They executed flawlessly, they helped, they did everything they needed to do, they boxed out," Miller said. "I told the girls leading up to the tip-off that we expect everyone to be on the same page defensively.
"It's going to take effort, commitment and dedication from all of them. And they executed flawlessly."
To compliment Perdew's total, Grove finished with 10 points on four field goals — one of which was a triple. Lease tallied eight, and Phillips added six. Layton and Emily Smith each contributed two.
Going into Tuesday, the Trojans figured to have the size advantage with 6-foot Hampshire senior forward Ellen Keaton the tallest player on the court, and thus the inside track to winning the battle on the boards.
But, with Smith out of the lineup, Frankfort went with a three-forward lineup, as Phillips slid into the starting squad. Whether it was attributable to going big, or to an edge in willpower, the Falcons dominated the glass.
The Trojans had just four offensive rebounds all night.
"We're bigger than them, and usually we have 10 or more offensive rebounds, especially our bigs," Buckley said. "I thought they'd have a heyday in there — they should have."
Frankfort started the second half on a 10-2 run to go up 42-16, and it would lead by as much as 33 at one point during the third quarter.
Fields, the Trojans' leading scorer and a member of the Times-News All-Area second team in 2020, was limited to just five points. Underclassmen Elizabeth Pryor and Izzy Blomquist were bright spots, garnering nine and six points, respectively, to lead Hampshire. Ault also scored five.
"I thought Liz Pryor played well, and Izzy Blomquist, they're both young girls so that's promising for the future," Buckley said. "But anytime Gracie can't really get going, we seem to struggle."
Hampshire, who found out they locked up the No. 1 seed in the section earlier in the day, never really recovered after Perdew threw the game's first punch. By the time the Trojans began to find their footing in the fourth, it was too late.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort won 38-36 behind 13 points from Grace Scott and eight from Madi Ruble. Hampshire's Dani Knight scored 13 points and Hailee Jenkins chipped in with 11.
Now, Frankfort turns to a road meeting with Trinity Christian tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Hampshire is at University tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.
Keyser 75
Union 39
MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — Five players scored at least eight points as Keyser dominated Union on the road on Monday night.
Six different girls scored during the opening frame, as Averi Everline and Kaili Crowl both drilled two 3-pointers each to lead Keyser to a 20-12 lead after one.
Crowl and Everline both added treys in the second quarter — the pair finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively — as the Golden Tornado led by 15 at the break.
Keyser broke the game open in the third with an 18-8 quarter, pushing ahead 51-26, before exploding for 24 points in the fourth to win by 36.
Aly Smith joined Crowl and Everline in double figures with 12 points — all in the fourth quarter. Alexa Shoemaker added nine, followed by Rebekah Biser with eight, and Maddy Broadwater and Summer Reid with six apiece.
Maddie Harvey and Janiah Layton contributed four points each.
For Union, Bridgette Knapp topped the scoring with 11 points. Victoria Seabolt added seven and Clarissa Chapman and Alyson Streets ended with six.
In the junior varsity contest, Keyser beat Union, 57-38. The Golden Tornado were led by Alyvia Idleman with 16 points and Sydney Taylor scored 13.
Keyser heads to Petersburg tonight at 7:30 p.m. Union is home against Tygarts Valley tonight at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.