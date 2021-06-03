Schedule, times subject to change
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Northern at Southern, 3:30
Mountain Ridge at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:00, resumption of Wednesday's game, Indians lead 5-3 top of 2nd.
High School Softball
Mountain Ridge at Southern (2), 3:00
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 6:00, resumption of Wednesday's game, Golden Tornado lead 2-0 bottom of first
High School Tennis
Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield at State Tournament, 8:00 a.m.
High School Track
Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
Hampshire at Regional Meet at Spring Mills, 12:00
