FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown (2), 1:00
College Tennis
Frostburg State at Shepherd, 4:00
College Track & Field
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan
High School Baseball
Legacy at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Petersburg at Tucker County, 5:00
Southern at Northern, 4:30
High School Boys Basketball
Class A, Region II, Section 2
No. 2 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Pendleton County, 7:00
Class AA, Region II, Section 1
No. 3 Moorefield vs. No. 1 Frankfort at Petersburg, 7:00
High School Softball
East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:15
Jefferson at Keyser (2), 6:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.