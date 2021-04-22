FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown (2), 1:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at Shepherd, 4:00

College Track & Field

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan

High School Baseball

Legacy at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Petersburg at Tucker County, 5:00

Southern at Northern, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

Class A, Region II, Section 2

No. 2 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Pendleton County, 7:00

Class AA, Region II, Section 1

No. 3 Moorefield vs. No. 1 Frankfort at Petersburg, 7:00

High School Softball

East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:15

Jefferson at Keyser (2), 6:30

