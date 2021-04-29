FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Monroe College, N.Y. at Allegany (2), 1:00
Scotland at Garrett (2), 12:00
College Golf
Garrett vs. Butler CCC at Lake Arthur, TBA
College Lacrosse
Southern Maryland at WVU Potomac State, 4:00
College Women's Lacrosse
MEC Championship
Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) in South Euclid, Ohio, 3:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at Charleston (2), 2:00
High School Baseball
Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00
Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00
Paw Paw at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Union at Petersburg, 5:00
High School Girls Basketball
Class AA State Semifinal
No. 3 Petersburg vs. No. 2 Wyoming East at Charleston, W.Va., 9:30 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at New Life, 4:00
High School Softball
Bishop Walsh at Hancock, 4:30
Frankfort at Moorefield, 5:30
Keyser at Petersburg, 7:00
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 6:00
High School Tennis
Elkins at Moorefield, 4:00
Keyser at East Fairmont, 4:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.