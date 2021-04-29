FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Monroe College, N.Y. at Allegany (2), 1:00

Scotland at Garrett (2), 12:00

College Golf

Garrett vs. Butler CCC at Lake Arthur, TBA

College Lacrosse

Southern Maryland at WVU Potomac State, 4:00

College Women's Lacrosse

MEC Championship

Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) in South Euclid, Ohio, 3:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at Charleston (2), 2:00

High School Baseball

Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00

Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00

Paw Paw at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Union at Petersburg, 5:00

High School Girls Basketball

Class AA State Semifinal

No. 3 Petersburg vs. No. 2 Wyoming East at Charleston, W.Va., 9:30 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at New Life, 4:00

High School Softball

Bishop Walsh at Hancock, 4:30

Frankfort at Moorefield, 5:30

Keyser at Petersburg, 7:00

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 6:00

High School Tennis

Elkins at Moorefield, 4:00

Keyser at East Fairmont, 4:00

