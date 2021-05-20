Schedule, times subject to change
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
East Hardy at Keyser (2), 4:30
Frankfort at Grafton, 5:00
Hyndman, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
Mountain Ridge at Southern, 4:30
Tygarts Valley at Moorefield, 4:00, 6:30
Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Fort Hill, 5:30
High School Softball
Fort Hill at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 4:30
Grafton at Frankfort (2), 5:00
Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00
Mountain Ridge at Northern, 5:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire at Keyser at Keyser High School, 4:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. Martinsburg at WVU Potomac State, 4:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. Hampshire at WVU Potomac State, 6:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Martinsburg vs. East Hardy at Keyser High School, 6:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: East Hardy at Keyser at Keyser High School, 8:00
High School Tennis
Mountain Ridge at Allegany at ACM, 3:15
