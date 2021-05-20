Schedule, times subject to change

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

East Hardy at Keyser (2), 4:30

Frankfort at Grafton, 5:00

Hyndman, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

Mountain Ridge at Southern, 4:30

Tygarts Valley at Moorefield, 4:00, 6:30

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Fort Hill, 5:30

High School Softball

Fort Hill at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 4:30

Grafton at Frankfort (2), 5:00

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00

Mountain Ridge at Northern, 5:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire at Keyser at Keyser High School, 4:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. Martinsburg at WVU Potomac State, 4:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. Hampshire at WVU Potomac State, 6:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Martinsburg vs. East Hardy at Keyser High School, 6:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: East Hardy at Keyser at Keyser High School, 8:00

High School Tennis

Mountain Ridge at Allegany at ACM, 3:15

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video