Schedule, times subject to change

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:00

Northern at Southern, 4:30

Junior Varsity: Northern at Southern at Broadford Park, 7:00

Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 6:00

High School Softball

Frankfort at Fort Hill, canceled

Southern at Allegany, 4:30

High School Tennis

Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill, 3:15

Southern at Allegany at ACM, 4:00

High School Track

Mountain Ridge, Southern at Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 4:00

Frankfort at State Farm Friends of Track & Field Mountaineer Showcase, 4:00

