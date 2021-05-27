Schedule, times subject to change
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:00
Northern at Southern, 4:30
Junior Varsity: Northern at Southern at Broadford Park, 7:00
Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 6:00
High School Softball
Frankfort at Fort Hill, canceled
Southern at Allegany, 4:30
High School Tennis
Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill, 3:15
Southern at Allegany at ACM, 4:00
High School Track
Mountain Ridge, Southern at Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 4:00
Frankfort at State Farm Friends of Track & Field Mountaineer Showcase, 4:00
