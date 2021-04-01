FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Garrett at Cecil (2), 12:00
WVU Potomac State at Scotland Prep (2), 1:00
College Lacrosse
Seton Hill at Frostburg State, 12:00
College Men's Basketball
Garrett at Lackawanna, 12:00
College Men's Soccer
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at West Liberty (2), 2:00
Lackawanna at WVU Potomac State (2), 2:00
College Tennis
Frostburg State at Harford, canceled
College Track & Field
Frostburg State at West Virginia
College Women's Soccer
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 5:00
High School Boys Basketball
Berkeley Springs at Union, 7:30
East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 6:00
Petersburg at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30
University at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:15
High School Girls Basketball
Berkeley Springs at Union, 6:00
High School Freshman Basketball
East Fairmont at Keyser, canceled
