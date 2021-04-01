FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Garrett at Cecil (2), 12:00

WVU Potomac State at Scotland Prep (2), 1:00

College Lacrosse

Seton Hill at Frostburg State, 12:00

College Men's Basketball

Garrett at Lackawanna, 12:00

College Men's Soccer

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at West Liberty (2), 2:00

Lackawanna at WVU Potomac State (2), 2:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at Harford, canceled

College Track & Field

Frostburg State at West Virginia

College Women's Soccer

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 5:00

High School Boys Basketball

Berkeley Springs at Union, 7:30

East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 6:00

Petersburg at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30

University at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:15

High School Girls Basketball

Berkeley Springs at Union, 6:00

High School Freshman Basketball

East Fairmont at Keyser, canceled

