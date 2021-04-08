FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Men's Basketball
District Championship
No. 1 Garrett vs. No. 4 Raritan Valley at Somerset, N.J., 3 p.m.
College Women's Soccer
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 6:00
High School Baseball
Calvary Christian at Cumberland Valley, 4:30
Northern at Southern, 4:30
High School Boys Basketball
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:00, 7:15
Petersburg at Tucker County, 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 6:00
Pendleton County at Keyser, 6:00
Union at WVHIT, TBA
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at Cumberland Valley, 4:30
High School Softball
Northern at Bishop Walsh, ppd.
Southern at Meyersdale, Pa., 4:30
High School Wrestling
Class AA Regionals at Fairmont, 3:00
