FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Men's Basketball

District Championship

No. 1 Garrett vs. No. 4 Raritan Valley at Somerset, N.J., 3 p.m.

College Women's Soccer

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 6:00

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Cumberland Valley, 4:30

Northern at Southern, 4:30 

High School Boys Basketball

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:00, 7:15

Petersburg at Tucker County, 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 6:00

Pendleton County at Keyser, 6:00

Union at WVHIT, TBA

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Cumberland Valley, 4:30

High School Softball

Northern at Bishop Walsh, ppd.

Southern at Meyersdale, Pa., 4:30

High School Wrestling

Class AA Regionals at Fairmont, 3:00 

